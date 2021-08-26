I don't often read the Rutland Herald anymore. Tabloids don't hold my interest, as the continual printing of opinion as truth is tiresome at best and detrimental to the livelihoods of hardworking people at worst. Call me an idealist to expect to read facts in a newspaper, and I'll keep hoping one day that ideal will be reached.

Kirsten Hathaway

Rutland Town

