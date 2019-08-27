I oppose the use of state funds to pay for family planning services for which federal funds are available. Rather than pay more of my hard-earned tax dollars to Planned Parenthood, I urge the state of Vermont to recruit and assist other providers who can provide the same services using the Title X funds. If the new abortion law, as claimed by some, prevents the use of Title X funds under the new regulations, then it must be changed or repealed immediately.
If the elected members of the legislative and executive branches of the state of Vermont fail to take appropriate action, I will consider it cronyism, poor initiative and contempt for the taxpayer. I will hold each responsible elected official accountable during the next election campaign and at the polls.
I have already written of my concern to my legislators and to Gov. Scott. I hope you will welcome the public discussion of this issue on your editorial and news pages because of its importance to good government, services for needy Vermonters and fiscal responsibility.
Guy Page
Berlin
