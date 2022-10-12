On July 11, the Benson Select Board passed a new traffic and parking ordinance. Pursuant to a petition of more than 60 voters, this new ordinance will be put before the voters for approval or disapproval at a special town meeting on Oct. 20.
The new ordinance illegally imposes a town registration fee on all-terrain vehicles driven on Benson roads. In fact, the town has already spent taxpayer money to buy the illegal registration stickers.
The new ordinance will also open Benson’s Lake Road to ATVs from the Benson Village center across State Highway 22A to Mill Pond Road. Lake Road is a dangerous road for cars, much less for ATVs never designed to travel on a paved road. Will it take a death to change the Select Board’s mind?
Benson voters and the general public are cordially invited to attend the special town meeting in the Benson Community Hall at 7 p.m. Oct. 20 to tell the Benson Select Board its July 11 traffic and parking ordinance is disapproved.
