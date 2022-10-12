On July 11, the Benson Select Board passed a new traffic and parking ordinance. Pursuant to a petition of more than 60 voters, this new ordinance will be put before the voters for approval or disapproval at a special town meeting on Oct. 20.

The new ordinance illegally imposes a town registration fee on all-terrain vehicles driven on Benson roads. In fact, the town has already spent taxpayer money to buy the illegal registration stickers.

