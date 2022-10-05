I was amazed to learn there are Vermonters who are opposed to Proposal 2, the constitutional amendment to unequivocally abolish slavery in our state.
I was amazed to learn there are Vermonters who are opposed to Proposal 2, the constitutional amendment to unequivocally abolish slavery in our state.
I have one question: Is slavery acceptable or unacceptable?
If our answer is the latter, it shouldn’t matter if slavery is "technically" illegal in Vermont, via any law or court precedent. The existing constitutional exception serves no purpose, save to passively justify slavery under certain conditions. There are no conditions under which slavery is acceptable, period.
Two Republican lawmakers represented the opposition in a recent Reader column. Rep. Brian Smith of Newport claimed “Prop 2 is a nonissue that has distracted us from working on far more important matters.” I guess no members of the Legislature graduated from the Walking and Chewing Gum School. More’s the pity.
Rep. Robert LaClair of Barre Town had a worse take: “It is our history, good bad or otherwise. We can’t rewrite history.” Maybe LaClair forgets (along with Professor Peter Teachout) the Vermont Constitution is a governing document and not a museum — a place where the loophole actually belongs. What are we honoring by preserving such language in our Constitution? Tradition for tradition’s sake? Peer pressure from dead people? Count me out.
Article 22 has received the lion’s share of attention this election season, and for good reason. I would, however, encourage Vermonters not to neglect the ballot item that precedes it — Proposal 2 — and vote in favor.
Joshua Chamberlain
Montpelier
