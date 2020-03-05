The coronavirus, which is 20 times more lethal than the common flu, is a serious contagion. Thanks to the CDC personnel, health care personnel and all others responding to this public health emergency.
However, their are other contagions responsible for the deteriorating public health, especially, the risks relating to self-quarantine of information. Contagions such as authoritarianism, racism, nationalism, Trump-ism, etc. These are worrisome bugs. These bugs used to be relegated to hiding under the rocks. Bugs we used to ignore in their ignorance. Bugs once easily squashed, not so anymore. Bugs we need not exterminate, but we need not tolerate spreading and infecting our American experience.
Ronald Grande
Rutland
