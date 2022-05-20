The May 18 Times Argus featured a photo of the red trillium wildflower with a caption noting it is also called wake robin. How elegant. Growing up, we always called them stinkin' Benjamins. I have no idea who Benjamin was or whether he stank, but believe those flowers deserved that moniker and should wear it proudly.
Mary Carlson
Montpelier
