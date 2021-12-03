We appreciate your sincere and honest editorial in Tuesday's paper concerning the challenges you are facing in printing and delivering The Times Argus in a timely way day after day. We understand the difficulties presented by the unique circumstances of this time. We are very willing to wait patiently as you sort through the labor shortages and printing press problems of trying to get out a small, independent newspaper week-in and week-out.
Keep up the great work of maintaining a free press!
Martin Kemple and Kelly Sulivan
Worcester
