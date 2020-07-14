Current television ads and literature, produced by supporters of Donald Trump’s reelection, include or describe scenes of burning cities, criminals run amok and terrified normal Americans.
The message is that the Democratic Party, if elected, will yield control of the country to evil forces that hate America and will destroy everything and everybody good within it. The only way to foil the demonic plot is for all decent folks, including even those who don’t really like Donald Trump, to entrust the country to him for four more years.
Some publications have even named, without evidence, an evil mastermind behind this heinous plot. As could have been expected, they have chosen a person of Jewish heritage.
The world has seen and suffered from the successes of this strategy several times before. Is it our turn?
David A. Durfee
Bennington
