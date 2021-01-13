The events at the Capitol once again have led me to beg the questions: Where is the outrage? What are the consequences?
The president incited insurrection. Why is he still in the White House? Even with a few days left, he has once again escaped consequence for his actions. His enablers have once again failed to address the fact they hitched their wagon to an ass rather than a work horse.
Patricia Schroeder
Castleton
