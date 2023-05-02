A fellow Wallingford resident tends to ramble on about due process — apparently with a higher self helping to guide his keystrokes — but never makes any discernible connection between his musings and actual facts. I also sometimes write on the subject, but reference applicable laws.
The subject of our concerns is a former resident who removed to Rutland — by his own admission in writing — seven months after being elected to represent us on the Mill River School Board. The right thing to do would have been to step aside and let someone who resides in Wallingford represent us. Instead, he pledged to upgrade a remote cabin he owns in our town to make that his full-time residence. This suddenly comes now, over 20 years after building it, and having lived in multiple towns in the area in the interim. His stated plan was to complete the improvements during warmer months (the only time the site is accessible by normal means) and move there permanently in the fall of 2022. He says he was able to live there for an extended period last year because he had access to electricity and water, but at the same time claims he wasn’t able to complete the upgrades due to lack of electricity. His new plan is to move to Wallingford this fall, but “winter in Rutland,” asserting this is no different than Vermonters wintering in Florida.
