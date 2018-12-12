What next? The recent news about several radio stations banning an old seasonal song, "Baby, it's cold outside," ("Me Too" movement) is absolutely ludicrous.
What about banning "Rudolph, the red-nosed reindeer, all of the other reindeer used to laugh and call him names. They never let poor Rudolph join in any reindeer games" — ? — a classic example of bullying.
Or the Christmas song line "folks dressed up like Eskimos," could this be promoting "cultural appropriation" ?
Or what about the ageism implied in "Grandma got run over by a reindeer" ?
And is Santa a pedophile, evidenced by the lyrics "a man who drives a sleigh and plays with elves" ?
Is "White" Christmas still safe?
How oversensitive has our "WOKE" community become, looking for "micro aggression" under every possible stone?
Lighten up folks, it's the holidays.
Bernard Buteau
Rutland
