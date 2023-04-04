Paid family and medical leave is essential to the health of Vermont's people and the future of our economy. Creating a comprehensive, universal, paid leave insurance program is one of the best policy options available to us if we want to support businesses and workers, young and old, new parents and aging Vermonters alike.
Luckily, our Vermont House of Representatives has crafted an excellent bill, H.66, which does just that. Informed by testimony from small businesses, consultations with national experts, and the experiences of states that have already adopted paid leave programs — including two neighboring states — H.66 deserves the Vermont Senate's full attention this legislative session.
Universal paid leave benefits all of us. It protects workers, especially women and people of color, from financial hardship and makes them less likely to drop out of the workforce due to caregiving duties or an unexpected health issue. The fact is, a universal and comprehensive paid leave program is one of the most equitable and cost-effective policy tools we have to address Vermont's workforce needs, support our businesses, strengthen the financial safety net for working Vermonters, care for our seniors, and attract young families to our state.
If our legislators choose to move forward with other investments such as housing and child care without also addressing this critical piece of the puzzle, they risk wasting money and diluting the impact of these other critical pieces. Paid leave is essential for reaping the benefits of these other investments and must be part of the solution.
