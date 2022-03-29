Next time you get your newspaper delivered, maybe think about the conscientious people who take time to put your paper in a plastic bag (always a double plastic bag on rainy days) and deliver it to your home long before you wake up in even the worst of weather.
Do you know that since the price of gas has gone up, you have been driving less and less to try to save money? Your paper delivery person can't do that. Maybe think about leaving them a regular tip, or mailing them in to the business office. I am sure they will appreciate it greatly.
David Searles
Rutland
