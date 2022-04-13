I encourage the people of Vermont to go to legislature.vermont.gov/bill/all-senate/2022 online to look at the bills proposed in the House and Senate this year.
Not only are they working on some important issues, for example, clarifying the prohibition of slavery and indentured servitude, they are looking to further erode parental rights. House Bill H.659 is "An act relating to allowing minors of any age to consent to nonsurgical, gender-affirming care.”
If you would like the government to raise your children, keep voting Democrat/progressive/socialists. #VOTEREPUBLICAN2022
Lorena Laprade
Barre
