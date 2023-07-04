Letter sent June 27 to Mayor Doenges and the Board of Aldermen:
I am co-owner of Phoenix Books at 2 Center St. in downtown Rutland and I am very concerned about the approved parking rate increases and the impact on our customers.
I am co-owner of Phoenix Books at 2 Center St. in downtown Rutland and I am very concerned about the approved parking rate increases and the impact on our customers.
To double the expired meter ticket from $15 to $30 would place Rutland at the highest rate in the state. I took the time to call six municipalities in Vermont. Here are the results (meter rate, expired meter fine): Burlington $1.50/hour, $15; Montpelier $1-$2/hour, $10; Brattleboro $1-$2/hour, $10; Barre $.60/hour, $12; St. Albans no meters, $5 garage n/a; Bennington no meters, n/a.
In addition, neither Will Notte, my manager, nor I were specifically asked for feedback about this change. I'm relieved that Sharon Davis questioned why this decision was being made when the DRP survey showed that 10 of the 13 respondents were opposed.
I understand how annoying it is to have some individuals who do not pay their fines, but the solution is not to punish those who occasionally run out of time on their meters, or can't figure out how to use them, or don't want to walk to the next kiosk because the current one is broken.
We need people downtown. We need a pleasant customer experience. Please find another way to punish repeat offenders. This is not a good solution.
Thank you for your consideration.
Tricia Huebner
Rutland