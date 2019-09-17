I am writing to express my thanks to the offices of Sens. Bernie Sanders, Patrick Leahy and especially to Congressman Peter Welch for taking time out of their busy schedules to meet with me and other advocates last week in Washington, D.C., to talk about federal Parkinson’s research funding and access to quality care.
I urge all of our elected officials to provide access to mental health care for people with Parkinson’s, and to support an out-of-pocket prescription drug cap for Medicare Part D. Vermonters living with Parkinson’s rely on lawmakers to do what’s right to ensure they have access to care and the medications they need in order to live their lives to the fullest.
I also encourage our elected officials to increase funding for research toward a cure for Parkinson’s disease. This disease costs our country $52 billion every year, and a cure would help relieve the financial burden on Medicare, Social Security and the wallets of family members who help care for the 1 million people living with Parkinson’s disease.
Dr. Marcia Ratner
Mendon
