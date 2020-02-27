My sister and I are registered voters and have been lifelong residents of Rutland City. We are curious as to why the party of affiliation for those running for a city office is no longer listed anywhere.
The workers at our polling place don't know. We emailed the reporters who wrote about the Rutland alderman forum, but have not heard back from them. James Condos, Vermont secretary of state, said we should ask our city clerk as to when the change was made and for any other information (he) may have. We wrote to Mr. Heck, the city clerk. He believes party affiliation has not been mentioned on past ballots.
We remember ballots showing party affiliation, but even if our memories are wrong, why is party affiliation a deep dark secret? We recognize we are voting for a candidate and not for a party, but party affiliation does provide information about the candidate or else that affiliation would not be mentioned for statewide candidates.
My sister and I want to know the party of affiliation for every candidate who is running for a city office and if we want this information, it is likely other residents do, too. This knowledge is a necessary part of being an informed voter. As our local newspaper, the Rutland Herald should at least ask candidates for this information and provide their responses to the public before we go to the polls on March 3.
Thomas Anoe
Judith Jones
Rutland
