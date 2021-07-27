With time running out, discussions on the National Debt Limit are becoming more urgent. The Republicans are holding up such discussions due to objections that accepting the National Debt Limit will result in a boosting of domestic spending and raising taxes on the rich. Such objections are without reason since raising domestic spending would benefit the working class and provide a much-needed upgrade of our crumbling infrastructure.
Raising taxes on the rich certainly wouldn’t put a crimp in their lavish lifestyle. It could, however, help to offset the massive tax breaks they received during the Trump lawless years. It could also hold them responsible for the draconic profits they received by financially taking advantage of the COVID crisis.
That the Republican Party led by McConnell is using such irrational reasoning, that could result in our government defaulting on its debts, is once again another example of putting party loyalty above our national best interests.
William Gay
Montpelier
