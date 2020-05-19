The Republican Party has been labeling itself "pro-life" for the past decades due to their opposition to women making their own decisions about the size and timing of our families. Well, please, people, never call these people "pro-life" again.
Republicans have made repeated statements and created policies that have promoted business over life. Dan Patrick, the Republican lieutenant governor of Texas, has stated there are some things more important than life. The so-called president has repeatedly denied funding for enough testing, public health funding and equipment, and denied the importance of behavior changes to keep us safe. Countries such as Germany, South Korea, Taiwan and Canada have worked hard to keep the coronavirus under control, with much success, while the cult of Trump is throwing a bomb into all the careful work people have done to keep our population safe. Trump and his administration are even attempting to lie about the numbers of deaths when, in fact, they are higher than publicly stated as we have so few tests available, and older people dying alone at home in places like New York City are often not confirmed COVID-19 cases.
It is time to label the Republican party what they are: the Party of Death.
Nancy Braus
Putney
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.