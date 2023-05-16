Approximately, one year ago, I read a letter to the editor by John Veritas in which he stated, "For the past few years, Democrats have worked tirelessly erasing gender in all its forms. They tell us women who have babies aren’t mothers; they are "birthing people." They insist men can get pregnant … as well as championing transgender men competing in women’s sports. All true statements.
I agreed with some of Mr. Veritas’s sentiments, but not wholeheartedly. Then, a few days later, came a response in an op-ed by Diane Alberts. She began by calling Mr. Veritas’s letter a "harangue" and by mocking Mr. Veritas’s name. She did not engage any of Mr. Veritas’s concerns directly but criticized Republicans by invoking Jan. 6 and for asking Ketanji Brown Jackson what her definition of a woman is during her Senate confirmation. Ms. Alberts concluded by saying, "(Women) are defined by Republicans solely by the fertility of their uteri."
