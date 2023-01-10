I'm not an associate of the Democratic or Vermont Progressive parties. I've been involved in small third party movements, but I haven't even done that in 20 years.
I can never support a Republican politician for too many reasons to enumerate here, but there is a fantastic contemporary illustration that encapsulates most of my thoughts: The vast majority of the Republican caucus in our federal House of Representatives would rather negotiate with the likes of Lauren Boebert and Matt Gaetz, as opposed to talking with the non-Republican Party associated members of the House.
