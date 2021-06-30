As Vermonters, we are privileged to have a congressional team that has never backed down when push comes to shove. The team speaks truth to power, uses sound reasoning in decision-making, and feels responsibility to the state and the constituents they serve.
The times are scary right now. Misinformation is abundant and conspiracy theories cloud legislative actions, particularly actions involving voting and election outcomes. S.1, For the People Act, is a beacon of hope meant to protect the vote and secure election outcomes and many other important activities involved with the political process.
Unfortunately, this act is not looking as if it will pass under the current Senate procedures. The act of voting with the understanding the outcome of that vote determines the winner, is in jeopardy. The very essence of democracy could become obsolete if the various voter suppression legislative actions in so many states are allowed to continue.
Vermont constituents support S.1 wholeheartedly. We realize it is difficult to consider eliminating the filibuster but, at least consider what eliminating voting rights and legitimate elections means to our nation. Our democracy is experiencing death rattles. The people hear it.
Vermonters want voting rights and election security. We the people want S.1 passed.
Patricia A. Schroeder
Castleton
