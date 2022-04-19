Mike from Worcester, who likes to reply to opinions on the e-edition, claims he can’t find information on H.659, which I referenced in my recent letter. He then writes that he sees 10 co-signers on the bill and goes on to talk about 10-year-old girls getting pregnant. That is rare if not impossible.
I wonder if Mike is aware there is also a bill that will grant a fetus “personhood” at 24 weeks; that they are proposing changing the legal alcohol limit from 0.08 to 0.05 and requiring eye tests and driving exams to renew driving license at age 75; that taxes being proposed relate to the Vermont Green New Deal and candy — yes, sales tax on candy.
The point of my letter was to educate people as to how they can learn about what their elected officials are working on by going to legislature.vermont.gov/bill-all-senate/2022 online. It is very educational.
Lorena Laprade
Barre
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.