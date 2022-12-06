Is Rep. Welch going to give Representative-elect Becca Balint any advice about “pay to play?” He should. But neither the GOP nor the Democrats talk about it.

Introduced by House Republicans and adopted by the Democrats, it is extortion. Just to be a caucus member, Ms. Balint will have to pay $200,000 to her party’s Congressional Campaign Committee. If she wants to be a subcommittee chair, she will have to fork over another $250,000. If she wants to be on a major committee, a seat will cost her another $450,000. To be installed as speaker will cost her a cool $25,800,000. (Ditto for Republican Kevin McCarthy.)

