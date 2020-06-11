The peaceful protest in Rutland on Sunday was held without incident, which is a good thing for all.
The problem for me is this (nothing to do with the event at all): Black Lives Matter. No one has ever explained to me why it has to be "Black Lives Matter." Why can't it be "All Lives Matter?" One of the Ten Commandments says, "Thou shall not kill." It doesn't specify a race, creed or any particular denomination that is subject to this divine instruction. If God wanted Moses to be specific in that order, he would have stated so.
So I believe there is, at least until this day, an unstated reason why BLM is the phrase that is favored. That reason is so there will be a conduit for race issues for as long as BLM is the word.
Now, I am not an advocate for brutality, riots, killing, destruction of property and such; in fact, those things are offensive and should be to everyone.
We have come a long way since the days of Martin Luther King, but we still are not where we need to be. All lives matter.
James B. Hall
Center Rutland
