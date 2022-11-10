Many in this area may remember a sweet little bead store in Mendon over 20 years ago called Pearsonality Plus Bead Emporium. I remember going there with my aunt when I was younger and the owner, Jean Pearson, helped me make a bracelet. After sharing this memory with my husband, he shared a similar story, except he had traveled with his friends from White River Junction to go to Jean’s bead store.
Not only did Jean teach people how to tap into their creativity by making jewelry, she also made beautiful handcrafted pieces and sold her own jewelry at craft shows throughout Vermont. In addition, Jean was a proud 30-year member of the Rutland Farmers Market, a permanent fixture every Saturday in the summer. Jean also attended the two holiday craft shows the Vermont Farmers Market hosts every holiday season. Jean was caring, generous and always had a story to share. Being a part of the vibrant community of Rutland and the local farmers market was her passion.
