While I empathize with the financial strain caused by upkeep of the grand old building the Rutland Free Library occupies, I am saddened by the prospect of the library moving to the outskirts of town. Residents of, or visitors to, Rutland City enjoy the option of pedestrian access to the city center and the proximity of shops, businesses and the library.
Complete streets is an approach to roads that promote safety and access of people who walk, bike or move actively with assistive devices. According to smartgrowthamerica.org, complete streets “help create livable communities especially for the most vulnerable people who use our streets, including children, people living with disabilities, older adults and people who cannot afford or do not have access to a car. Complete Streets improve equity, safety and public health, while reducing transportation costs and traffic woes.”
While Randal Smathers is likely accurate in his assessment that the majority of Rutland Free Library patrons drive there, we know many pedestrians access it, as well. Almost no pedestrian access, however, will occur to the proposed new location in large part due to the complete absence of a road shoulder along Dorr Drive and Clement Road. Unless part of the plan is an upgrade to a complete street, is this relocation the right move?
Theresa Haywood
Rutland
