The State of the Union speech Tuesday evening produced some predictable responses, as they usually do. However, the childish, disrespectful arrogance was on display in front of God and everyone, by one Nancy Pelosi.
This person who, by the fact she holds the speaker position, is an embarrassment to the nation and every individual watching her fidget around, looking extremely out of place, reading the script and then at the end, tearing it up. This behavior is out of place and worse than childish; she does not apparently understand this nation is bigger than she is and all the sore losers she supposedly leads.
I am sure there were similar thoughts going through peoples' minds when Obama was president; but if so, never came to a point of "on display for all to see."
This is an indicator of the fact I have been reluctant to say but now will: This kind of behavior puts on display the status of the Democratic Party, it is disappearing before our eyes; it did not need to be this way. These people will be held accountable, as all of us who are, or have been, in public office know, to the constituents they represent. That concept must remain so, if this country and state survive as free as the founders intended.
So help me God.
James B. Hall
Center Rutland
