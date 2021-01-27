Nancy Pelosi was responsible for security on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol. She had FBI intelligence reports saying there would be a "riot" or "war." The FBI has said the "riot" was planned way ahead on social media and actually started before Trump finished speaking, where he asked the people to walk to the Capitol peacefully.
The head of Capitol police, who was later fired, said he had tried to get help, but no one would give him help. He was denied the National Guard, and he was denied help from local D.C. police. He was denied all help. Who would deny him help, when they knew hundreds of thousands of people would be there, and he had the "riot" or "war" warning from the FBI?
The only person who had enough influence and power to make sure there weren't enough officers there to hold off the crowd from getting in the Capitol was Pelosi, the person in charge. I believe she wanted this to happen to ruin Trump's legacy, so the Democrats in the House could impeach Trump again and people would turn against Trump if they thought he was responsible.
Big Tech, the media, BLM, Antifa and the Democratic Party are all in this together and hated Trump so much that they wanted to ruin him and make it so he can't run again in 2024. I believe time will tell that this was all Pelosi's doing.
Cheryl Bicskei
Danby
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.