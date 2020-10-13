Does anyone feel this trembling sense of foreboding about what is ahead for the political health of our nation?
Does anyone else find it troubling, puzzling and downright jarring, knowing that a narcissistic megalomaniac, truth-avoiding, tax-evading, disrespectful bully could be reelected as the leader of our nation?
Pray God. Let it not be so.
Linda Mattsson
Rutland
