I saw a Vermont GOP ad calling for military pensions to be exempt from Vermont income tax. How about really doing something and get behind a move to repeal the Reagan tax on Social Security pensions? Which do you think would better serve veterans of military service and their families, the vast majority of whom do not collect military pensions?
David Searles
Rutland
