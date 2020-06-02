Kill a black man and the powers-that-be hardly want anyone to notice. Throw a rock through a car window and now, we must call out the military. Whatever happened to being proactive to prevent problems from occurring. Our president is a supposed to be a genius businessman yet, he is most reactive and far from proactive. Reliance on cash-flow business models and carnival barkers has hurt American capitalism and politics.
Ronald Grande
Rutland
(0) comments
