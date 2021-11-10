The fast-rising number of domestic assaults and road-rage incidents noted in your recent cautionary editorial (Perspective, Oct. 11) might seem as if isolated grievances with no common cause. But when the social fabric frays this badly, even in peaceable Vermont, it’s time to ask why people are so angry. Nothing happens in a vacuum.
Nationally, we’re seeing passengers punching out airline crew members, parents assaulting teachers, hate crimes soaring to new highs. Who wins when hair-trigger violence becomes so commonplace that a potential fight lurks around every corner?
Rage “pays” in politics and media. Right-wing news has cynically stoked fear-driven rage for decades. Social media has made billions trafficking in negative emotional engagement. Republican leadership would have us believe we have more to fear from factual history lessons than from the looming catastrophe of climate change.
“We subtly slip into thinking of the controversies debated as political rather than cultural,” wrote James Davison Hunter, the sociologist who introduced the term “culture war” 30 years ago. He recently elaborated in Politico that culture is “about what is sacred to us.” When our sense of cultural identity is politicized and exploited, people can become irrationally defensive. Anything and anyone can become a potential threat.
A recent Brookings Institutution article cited a 2021 survey finding that a majority of citizens polled think a second American civil war is likely. If it comes, it will be the product of the uncivil war that has already cost us so much.
Robin Vaughan Kolderie
Hoosick, New York
