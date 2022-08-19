I finished reading snippets from The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Boston Globe, Rutland Herald and News Review in Roseburg, Oregon, and felt increasingly like my life was Groundhog Day minus any humor. I start my day with these papers and a double shot of espresso.
My psychology training informs me we humans are not innately good or bad, we just are. We become what we become due to about 12 to 15 major influences: biology, sociology, fiscal position in the world, gender, age, geography, cultural norms, societal norms, religion, educational opportunities, reasoning skills and surviving our prefrontal cortex not working in harmony with our amygdala (they don't play well together until you're about 25). Then there are traumas along the way to finish the great sculpture of you, an individual human being.
As a crisis counselor and mental health assessor for more than 10 years, there is little I have not heard or witnessed. We humans sure can do a lot of damage to one another either consciously, unconsciously or by our very existence. We humans cannot be toxic. We can be neurotic, psychotic, nervous, anxious, depressed, homicidal and suicidal, but not toxic. The sooner everyone stops demonizing one another, the sooner the polarization will ebb. These labels are how serial killers prepare themselves and their victims for slaughter; in order for a sociopath and or psychopath to do inhuman things to people, they have to view their victims first as inhuman.
For the moment, let's everyone remind ourselves we are not evil. Democrats are not nibbling on dead babies nor is every Republican a criminal. Let's put the idea of toxic people in the rear-view mirror along with these gems, “you're good” and “no worries.”
