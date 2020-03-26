On March 24, Charlie Murphy wondered why people support Phil Scott, the governor who opposes their desire for increased minimum wage and family leave.
As one of that group, I favor Phil Scott because he is fundamentally a decent person with precious little interest in garnering public adulation. If the Legislature is successful in passing the wage and leave bills, and can override a veto, Gov. Scott will accept the results graciously. For an example of his character, compare his recent coronavirus statements and his deference to health commissioner Levine to the puffery and lack of deference to Dr. Fauci by President Trump.
In the long-standing tradition, the PBS poll shows that Vermonters continue to support the person over the party.
Russell Reay
Cuttingsville
