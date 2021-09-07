People won’t wear a mask or get the vaccine because it is their personal freedom not to. They say that it is their bodies and their choice, and it doesn’t matter how many people die from an easily spreadable fatal disease. But when it comes to women’s constitutional right to choose whether to carry a fetus to term or not, then they are anti-choice-for the women that is, while claiming to be pro-life.
When a baby is born, they don’t want to provide that baby with health care or food. That is up to the mother to provide. But they are not willing to help that mother out by expending Medicaid even though the money is already there.
They have to restrict a woman’s access to reproductive care because they are so-called pro-life. Yet, they want everyone and anyone to have access to all the guns they could want without any kind of background check nor any kind of training. And if someone goes into a Walmart and kills 22 people, well, that is just the price of living in a “free democracy.”
These people are not pro-life. They don’t care how many people die when they don’t wear masks or get the vaccine. They don’t care how many people die from gunshot wounds. All that is in the name of freedom except when it comes to the freedom of women — especially poor women and women of color.
Even though all of this is happening in Texas, it can and will spread throughout the United States if we don’t stop it now.
Amy Pregger
Fair Haven
