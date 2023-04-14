A coach knows the value of sports: social skill development, thinking as a teammate, positive self-esteem, sense of belonging, exercise, lifelong peer connections, possible scholarships and more.
Art Peterson was a coach for many years, yet he wants to target student athletes and exclude some children from having access to all the health and social benefits of sport participation.
Last week, Peterson put forward Bill H.513, which intends to deny trans girls participation in girls' sports because their gender expression does not align with Peterson’s opinions.
Peterson has two disturbing assumptions in his proposal. First, and most clearly stated, he is afraid transgender girls are actually harmful boys intending harm to cis girls. Violence and mental health harm to transgender communities flows from people like Art towards the transgender community, not the other way around. Art is making a claim of danger where there is none, and avoiding the real perpetrators of harm: people who target children’s mental health.
Second, Representative Peterson infers a belief boys are harmful, and if a boy is near a girl during an athletic event, the girl is in danger. Patriarchal systems of harm are a force to be dismantled through study, behavior, accountability and community norms. The harm some boys cause to other boys, girls and children needs to be addressed by dismantling the culture of male privilege. Art has chosen to ignore the fact that gender, like race, is a concept adjusted over time to solidify behavioral expectations for an uneven distribution of power. Banning transgender girls from playing sports with girls does not address the issue of cisgender violence in our schools and culture.
I am hopeful someone with a perspective of inclusion will run against Representative Peterson in the next election cycle.
