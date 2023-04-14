A coach knows the value of sports: social skill development, thinking as a teammate, positive self-esteem, sense of belonging, exercise, lifelong peer connections, possible scholarships and more.

Art Peterson was a coach for many years, yet he wants to target student athletes and exclude some children from having access to all the health and social benefits of sport participation.

