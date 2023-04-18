An article about Art Peterson's H.513 was balanced.

Art is responsible for the fact Mill River has a football program. He and a few others started it as a "club sport," nurtured it for several years, and now it is part of the school's sports program. Art knows sports and kids. His sons played in that program. He is a big guy who doesn't have a hateful bone in his body. For Dana Kaplan to characterize the bill as "this kind of hate," misses the mark. Art's bill is merely trying to keep kids safe, in this case, girls playing on girls teams.

