An article about Art Peterson's H.513 was balanced.
Art is responsible for the fact Mill River has a football program. He and a few others started it as a "club sport," nurtured it for several years, and now it is part of the school's sports program. Art knows sports and kids. His sons played in that program. He is a big guy who doesn't have a hateful bone in his body. For Dana Kaplan to characterize the bill as "this kind of hate," misses the mark. Art's bill is merely trying to keep kids safe, in this case, girls playing on girls teams.
When my quick-as-lightning daughter made the all-state Vermont soccer team in the mid-1990s and was asked to play against New Hampshire in the Lions Cup game at Dartmouth, which she did, had one of Art's "big guy" sons been on that New Hampshire team as a trans-gender "girl," I would have pulled my daughter from participation. Soccer is fast and involves plenty of contact, all with minimal protective equipment. To have had a "girl" the size of one of Art's son's on the New Hampshire team would have made the game dangerous for my daughter.
Personally, as an 84-year-old geezer, I find some of this gender stuff to be somewhat "over the top." Now it seems we are supposed to sign our names with "he/him" or "she/her" to indicate our "gender preference." I always thought gender was a given at birth, depending on whether a child is born with a penis or vagina. So where did all this stuff come from?
To make the point again, Art Peterson is not "hateful." He is only trying to protect our kids.
