Art Peterson is a dishonorable man. I say this because, in September, he told the Rutland Herald in an interview that he would honor the decision to fly the Black Lives Matter flag if the School Board voted to do so. They did (twice), and he didn’t.
I suppose he expected to win that argument. When I posted to his Facebook page that you don’t always get your way when things are decided, his response was, “Oh, we’ll get our way.” Well, Art, you didn’t. And now you’re using your clout as a representative to bully members of our School Board, who serve our community as faithful civil servants. The vote on flying that flag was 8-3, Art. You lost.
If you refuse to accept the democratically decided vote on this issue, what do you do in the people’s House when you don’t get your way? The threats you and your cronies have been throwing out, about leaving the district and more significantly, that something might happen at the school if that flag flies, are akin to saying, “Nice place you got here. It would be a shame if something happened to it.”
Dave Potter is right: It is time to put this matter in the rearview mirror. You lost, Art. It’s time to move on.
Nanette Dubin
East Wallingford
