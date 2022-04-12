Congratulations to Phil Marcell and Ross Nagy on their qualifying for the National Senior Pickleball Games in Florida in May.
But sorry, you two, I’m here to blow the lid off pickleball. Having had one lesson in the sport, I’m now an expert on the subject and I want to tell everyone there are no pickles in pickleball. None! Not a one. In pickleball, you don’t hit pickles over a net, you don’t use pickle-shaped paddles, points aren’t called ‘pickle puckers,’ there isn’t a pickle-inspired handshake at the end of a friendly game, and you wouldn’t be seen dead in pickle-inspired clothing, even if pickle green in color. (It is, however, OK to go get pickled after a losing game, but that’s a different story.)
So. there it is folks, pickleball exposed as pickle-less pickleball.
Craig Tomkinson
Mount Holly
