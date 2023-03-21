I ask the good folks of Pittsford to give proper consideration to the big, proposed solar project.
Most of us know we can't continue burning billions of cubic feet of natural gas every day to make electricity, both because it is permanently altering our air and because it will run out eventually.
This project will produce about half the power needed by all the homes in Pittsford. It will eliminate the need to burn about 90 million cubic feet of fracked gas every year. Please do not be sidetracked about "who gets the electricity." No matter who eventually buys it, the result is the same. All that gas will not need to be burned. Don't be distracted by the claim, "solar should be on our rooftops." That is true, but about two-thirds of Vermont roofs are not appropriate for one reason or another.
As to loss of prime farmland, remember three things. A good solar farm will improve the soil by planting native grasses and bee-friendly flowers that will rebuild soil after years of haying. If a solar farm is removed in 30 years, it will leave no footprint it was ever there. And last, sad but true, grazing farmland is not in short supply today. Thousands of dairy farms have vanished, very unlikely to return. Luckily, meadows can once again stay profitably open now, by turning sun directly into energy instead of indirectly through hay, for export and profit.
In addition to this big project, I encourage you to put solar on your own roof, or create a local solar co-op, which is very easy to do thanks to GMP putting its money where its mouth is, environmentally speaking.
