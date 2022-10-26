Plastic is a major environmental pollutant with a 5-6% recycling rate. The remaining 95% of plastic waste is either burned in incinerators, shipped to third-world countries or ends up in the ocean, lakes and rivers. While growing plastic production, waste in the U.S. is a bigger problem; individuals can reduce plastic waste by choosing plastic-free products.

My proposed solution is to switch to tampons with cardboard or no applicators. A step beyond that would be to quit using nonbiodegradable tampons and pads altogether by switching to menstrual cups, yet in the meantime, let's talk about tampons. There are several reasons to choose applicator-free tampons:

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.