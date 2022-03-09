France has banned plastic shopping bags. France has one-upped Vermont and also bans firm, transparent plastic boxes which house leafy greens, tomatoes, berries, i.e., fruit and vegetables.
What would it take for us in the U.S.A. to do the same? Tremendous activism, I would guess. Corporate agriculture would face much more product loss and increased wastage before items arrived in our kitchens.
One look at the powerful images of formerly beautiful beaches literally covered in layers of discarded plastic of all sorts, should shame us out of our pampered ways. If unaware, check it out on the internet. We have "miles to go" before we get even close to repairing the damage to our blue ball spinning in space.
Let's boycott as much as possible any plastic wrapping. Make a point of telling your store managers that you will not buy plastic-clad produce. Start to think what packaging could be replaced, not used.
There was once a biodegradable plastic created. What happened to that? Was it hidden as once were unbreakable eyeglass lenses? Of course, being realistic, in our system, corporate wealth funds political candidates and that short-circuits would-be reforms.
Let us be wise. Let us take a slightly more difficult, if more thoughtful, way of living. It is much easier in the country with farmers' markets; if this could be extended to cities, it would greatly reduce the 90% of plastic, which cannot be recycled. Let's practice bringing our own bags and containers for as much as possible. Be creative, not destructive. Thank you for taking this seriously.
Ida Mae Johnson
Poultney
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.