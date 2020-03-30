Due to the virus, we are being told to "hunker down," minimize contact with each other, and stay home as much as possible. I agree. But we are also being told it's OK to go to the grocery store (without hoarding), get medical help if needed, go to the gas station and so on. However, I have seen no list of specifics as to what is or is not allowed in the governor's order. What about our local restaurants and other food providers who may offer safe delivery or curbside pickup? Some, like McDonald's or pizza parlors, may do fine, anyway, but others are closing their doors - maybe forever.
As a public service, I suggest that this newspaper and other media in our area list restaurants and other food services who are open, giving their hours and phone numbers, if possible, so we can support them and their suppliers. This may help them, and may also relieve some of the pressure on grocery stores, while also enabling us all to live our lives in a somewhat more normal fashion.
It has been said over and over again that we are all in this together. Why not see if we can also help some of our local restaurants and other food suppliers, too?
Gary Foskett
Clarendon
Editor's note: The Rutland Herald is publishing a list of take-out services that remain open.
