I have thought long and hard about bringing this matter up to the public, but I think it is time. As Vermonters, we have been patting ourselves on the back for how well we all are social distancing, wearing masks and staying at home, but there is another group of people in our state who are very vulnerable, and that is our prison population. They do not have the wherewithall to protect themselves. These inmates are our brothers, sisters, fathers, mothers and our children. They are family and they deserve our attention and our compassion right now. My son is one.
The ACLU has petitioned the State of Vermont to release prisoners early, especially those with less than 90 days, are in for probation violations, or have a compromised immune system.
I know tensions inside the jail are running very high right now. Already there has been a huge outbreak of the virus in St. Albans among both the staff and the inmates.
I would like to thank all the COs and staff who continue to show up to work and do the best they can under very strained circumstances.
Please, Governor Scott, pay attention and please do consider early releases to lessen this critical situation before it becomes a major crisis and before it is too late! Lives will be saved! Please!
Thank you for listening.
Carol Keiser
Putney
