Please come to the public hearing on April 8 at 6:30 p.m. at the Brandon Town Hall to save our public trails in Brandon.
Please also write to the Brandon Select Board, 49 Center St., Brandon, VT, 05733, to express your wishes to keep our Brandon public lands available for public use.
The Select Board is considering a request to give away a trail on Pearl Street. Class 4 roads are the roads of yesteryear that were not upgraded to current road standards because they weren’t needed. The Brandon Select Board can vote to give them away or convert them to public trails, requiring no town maintenance.
If this request goes through, others may make a similar request and we could lose our history and our trails all over town. Other towns in the state have proactively converted their old roads to public trails, preserving them forever.
Please come to the meeting and write to the Select Board and let them know we don’t want our trails given away. Everyone is welcome who has an interest in the trails and it is not required that you are from Brandon. These trails are the history of our town and should be preserved for many future generations to enjoy. I hope to see you on April 8 at 6:30 p.m. at the Town Hall.
Sharon Stearns
Brandon
