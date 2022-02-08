On March 1, the voters will elect four new members of the Rutland City Board of School Commissioners.
Last year's election started a movement to elect candidates who were strong enough to change the culture and bring some sanity back to a broken school board. Rutland enthusiastically supported the SOS candidates who promised to join with the other right-minded members of the board and reinstate the Raider moniker and more importantly, send a message that this city will not tolerate the woke, cancel culture that had permeated our schools and city.
This year's election is even more important. We now have an opportunity to create a majority on this board that would isolate us from a group who are desperately trying to rewrite our history, believe that our city and state are systemically racist and see life through the lens of race and color. The students in this city and the surrounding areas deserve better. They deserve an honest and fair education without the fear of intimidation from woke administrators and teachers.
We need parents and grandparents elected to this school board who have children in the system and will join this new board better equipped to understand what is needed in our classrooms in order to advance our kids' education and properly prepare them for life after high school.
Elections have consequences. We all need to vote and pay attention to the agenda of those running. We can't afford to sit this election out. Please vote!
Butch Paul
Rutland
