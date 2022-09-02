This is in regard to Susan Beard’s letter relating to my letter about the NAACP. I appreciated your response. We are all entitled to our opinions. However, I never once mentioned the Holocaust in my letter so I’m not sure why you would in yours.
One has nothing to do with the other. There aren’t statues and plaques being removed in an attempt to cover up the Holocaust. There aren’t name changes being made to erase history when it comes to the Holocaust.
