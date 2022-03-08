Lake Bomoseen is under attack! There's a group of people trying to remove weeds from the lake with dangerous poison with no regard for the health and well-being of the very healthy fish population.
I have witnessed firsthand the devastating results of this poison on Lake St. Catherine and Lake Hortonia. They were tremendous fisheries, but no more. The use of these chemicals in the lakes has reduced them to lakes with tiny fish populations. I caught a largemouth bass on St. Catherine that was 21 inches long but only weighed 1¾ lbs.! A fish with that length should have weighed near 5½ lbs. This was a few weeks after the chemicals were used.
It is my opinion that the removal of fish habitat will destroy the last great fisheries in not only Vermont but the entire Northeast! Let's slow down and do a comprehensive study on the effect of playing Mother Nature. Flsh live in the water, people don't.
Keith Longtin
Crown Point, New York
