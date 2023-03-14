Don Keelan's piece published on March 5 still irks me. In it, he blames Sen. Bernie Sanders for creating and perpetuating the social and political polarization that now exists. He claims the senator is out to get the rich and that he "despises wealthy people." Tangled neurons must keep Mr. Keelan from seeing reality, so we should not blame him for his unfortunate medical condition.

The reality is, we have nearly 1,000 billionaires in the United States. Many of them do not pay their fair share of taxes; some do not pay anything at all. The top 1% own more wealth than the bottom 92%. Excessive wealth translates into excessive political power.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.